Arson suspected in fire that destroyed new homestay

Photo shows what is left of the house after the fire.

KUCHING: A just-completed homestay in Kampung Daun, Bau was destroyed in a fire early yesterday, suspected to be an act of arson.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), it received a distress call at 2.50pm.

Upon the arrival of the firefighters at the site, the fire had already razed the whole structure.

According to the homestay owner, construction works had just completed, and the house had yet to be available for bookings.

No injury or loss of life was reported.

The whole operations concluded at 4.40pm.

Meanwhile, a team of investigators from the Bomba Kuching Zone would be deployed to the site to conduct investigation regarding the allegation of arson.

