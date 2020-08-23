Be amazed by the queen of winter flowers

WE usually only get this gorgeous flower during the Lunar New Year, when small potted camellias arrive from temperate countries or highland flower gardens. This is definitely a beautiful flower that is usually only found in cooler regions of the world or in China, where it originated from.

Camellias are common in Australia and New Zealand, where they are often used as a garden fence. As the queen of the winter flowers, they are attractive shrubs and highly adored for both their flowers and foliage.

The young leaves of the species Camellia sinensis can be processed as tea that is why it is called cha far in Mandarin. Of the numerous species like Camellia japonica, Camellia sasanqua, Camellia reticulata, Camellia vernalis, and their hybrids, all are admired for their flowers.

Recently I was amazed and very surprised to see the red petalled camellia, thriving right here in our tropical climate at a nursery in Kuching. I obtained a flowering plant and would like to share some technical points here. I hope more gardeners would enjoy camellia in their gardens too.

Background

Camellia is a genius for the flowering plants in the Theaceae family, mainly found in southern and southeast Asia. There are over 300 species and over 3,000 hybrids giving the camellia flowers a range of colours and specific characteristics.

It is an evergreen shrub that can grow into a big tree with simple thick serrated leaves. The lovely flowers are fairly large and eye-catching specimens with a whole range of colours and variegations of pattern.

Growing tips

Propagate the plantlets from semi-matured cuttings or hardwood cuttings with rootone hormone to promote rooting. Layering and grafting on the mature branches can be done.

Camellia may not flower if the conditions are not right. Too much shade, as I have experienced in the temperate region, and it will not flower well. Here in the tropics, we might have to place the plant in a spot to receive more morning sunlight and shade in the afternoon to encourage blooming.

The species will adapt well to tropical acidic soil that is rich in humus but does not grow well in chalky soil with less calcium content. As the seedlings are rooted in the polybag, it is important to allow the roots to be spread out when planted in the new site.

Camellia should not be planted too deep to avoid suffocation of the plant. Should the seedling be pot-bound with its roots growing in circles it is good to slash the rootball vertically about half an inch deep to allow new roots to grow. Mulching the top with compost would be ideal.

Most species require a good supply of water from rain or irrigation. They cannot tolerate drought though others may survive under dry conditions. The temperate camellia does not need much water. These shrubs grow rapidly under normal conditions.

Aftercare

Fertilising is not strictly heavy as this can be damaging if not done properly. Excessive fertiliser will lead to the flower buds dropping. Some gentle sprinkling of organic bio-fertiliser is good enough or simply add more compost.

Pruning is not really needed unless for good formation of the foliage.

Camellia is subject to fungal root rot and petal blight.

There is one trial by Dr Francis Ng which has been successful in growing the japonica species in Kuala Lumpur. We visited the Cameron Highlands and saw many varieties are growing well because of the weather there.

By the way, Ng was famous in the horticulture and forestry world in Malaysia. I had the privilege to meet him during a crop protection conference in the 1980s and at the Forest Research Institute in Kepong.

Do send me an email if you have questions, comments, or suggestions.

Happy gardening!