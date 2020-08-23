Bersatu plans to form new chapter for non-Bumiputera affiliate members

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) plans to form a new chapter to enable non-Bumiputera affiliate members hold party positions.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said a committee headed by Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim has been set up to study the matter and present its findings to the party’s Supreme Council.

The prime minister said if the proposal gets the nod, Bersatu will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to amend the party constitution.

“An EGM will be held to amend Bersatu’s constitution should it (proposal) be accepted, and this will be a new chapter for the party,” he said in his speech at a National Congress event at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here yesterday.

Elaborating, Muhyiddin said although Bersatu was formed to assist the Malays, the party already had provisions that allowed non-Malays to join as affiliated members.

“To move forward, we need to unite for Malaysia. I am aware that among us now, we have friends who are Malay Muslims and also those who are non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera.

“In the recent Bersatu Supreme Council meeting, I had proposed that affiliated members be allowed to also contribute ideas and be involved in the party leadership, and this would be a new chapter in the party,” he said.

Once this move is implemented, current affiliated members will be able to help the party progress, Muhyiddin said.

The National Congress is a programme organised by non-governmental organisation, Penggerak Komuniti Negara. — Bernama