Covid-19: 10 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total tally at 9,267

KUCHING (Aug 23): Malaysia recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases today, including two locally transmitted cases, said Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the two locally transmitted cases were reported in Kedah while eight imported cases were reported in Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“Two imported cases involving locals were reported in Sarawak and one in Kuala Lumpur. Besides, two imported cases involving foreigners were each reported in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor and one in Sarawak,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement posted on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page today.

He added that this brings the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the country to 9,267.

“A total of 183 Covid-19 cases are still active in the country. Among the cases, nine patients are currently being treated in intensive care units while four of them require ventilation support,” he stated.

He also added that 10 patients had successfully recovered and were discharged from hospitals today while no new deaths due to the coronavirus were reported.

“The total recovered cases in the country stands at 8,959 as of date, representing 96.68 per cent of total positive cases. Death toll remains at 125 or 1.35 per cent of all cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham.