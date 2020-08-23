Covid-19: Sarawak records 3 new positive cases from Alam Cluster in Bintulu

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded three three new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative cases in the state to date to 691.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), all the three cases were detected following close contact tracing of the Alam Cluster in Bintulu.

SDMC said two of the cases involved locals while one involved a Filipino, adding that all of them have been isolated and warded at the Bintulu Hospital.

The committee said so far, there are six active clusters in Sarawak namely the Engineering Firm Cluster with eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Satok Market Cluster (4) and the Bintulu Alam Cluster (7).

SDMC said no recovery and discharged cases were recorded today, thus maintaining the total number of active cases being treated in hospitals to date at 10.

Seven are being treated in Bintulu Hospital, and one each in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital, it added.

As there are no deaths recorded in Sarawak today, the death toll remains at 19.

Kuching remains a yellow zone while 39 other districts in the state are green zones.

Meanwhile, SDMC also registered 36 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, where four are still waiting for lab test results.

At the same time, 107 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were registered today, making a total of 783 being quarantined in 14 hotels across the state.

In Kuching there are 378 PUS cases, Miri (256), Bintulu (59), Limbang (19) ans Sibu (71).