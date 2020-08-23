Exercise your right to vote without fear, Ba Kelalan folk told

MIRI: All the eligible and registered voters in Ba Kelalan must not fear exercising their rights in the 12th Sarawak state election, which could be called at any time now.

In making this call, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian advised his constituents against listening to or being influenced by those going all out to do anything for political mileage.

Baru, who is eyeing his third term as assemblyman, said his struggles and vision for Sarawak and Sarawakians were far from over.

“I have more than 10 points now to fight for and safeguard the welfare of ‘Anak Sarawak’ (Children of Sarawak),” he said during a session in Trusan here on Friday, where he met his constituents from the Trusan Tengah areas in Briwa Tengah.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, expressed his gratitude to his constituents for their continuous prayers, support and trust in him.

He then pledged to them that he would continue serving the people through his new platform, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“PSB is a local political party that is supported and accepted by all races in Sarawak.

“Moreover, the party is willing to adopt all of my 10 points including those related to Native Customary Rights (NCR) land and also my ‘Vision of New Sarawak’,” he said.

Meanwhile in his welcoming address, Trusan Tengah Committee chairman Tadam Singa assured Baru of ‘the people’s continuous support and prayers’.

“He (Baru) is a real fighter, not only for himself but also for all Sarawakians, our state and our nation,” said Tadam.