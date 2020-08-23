Hope Place thanks volunteers for continuous support

KUCHING: Hope Place Kuching thanks all volunteers for delivering food aid to under-privileged families.

In its statement yesterday, the non-governmental organisation said that it has been relying on volunteers to deliver aid to 200 needy families under their care for many years.

“People from all walks of life have come forward to give their time and energy to serve those who are less fortunate. These are people from private companies, organisations, individuals as well as institutions like schools and universities,” it said.

Two individuals who stand out have touched many lives and become exemplary role models.

Nagdalene Rodim Ringo is a 61-year-old widow who has been helping Hope Place to deliver food aid to her village in Kg Baru Mawang at Mile 32 since the early days.

According to Hope Place, she drives to Hope Place here to collect food aid for two needy individuals even during this pandemic period.

“She has also referred several families fallen on hard times during Movement Control Order to Hope Place and is actively helping those in need,” it stated.

Another remarkable volunteer for the past five years is Lichu Loat, a civil servant working in the office of SMK Penrissen No.1 who delivers aid to needy families in his village Kg Bedup Merian, Serian, once every three months.

Hope Place revealed that being wheelchair-bound for 21 years doesn’t stop Lichu from helping others with his abilities.

“What amazes Hope Place is that Master Lichu drives a big vehicle, Nissan Navara NP300 which has been modified for hand control use,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, Lichu was disappointed that many still park at OKU parking bays for the disabled. He explained that he needs the extra space to lower his wheelchair from his vehicle.

“I am mentally strong. Although my mobility is limited, I never give up in life,” Lichu was quoted as saying.

Hope Place encourages the public to participate and support volunteer efforts in caring for the less fortunate in the community.

Hope Place is temporarily not accepting used items. Monetary donations may be deposited to ‘Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching’, Maybank account 5112-8900-1160.

For more information, call Hope Place at 013- 5672775 from 8.30am to 5.30pm (Mondays to Fridays) and 8.45am to 12pm (Saturdays).