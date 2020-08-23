MOE implements new assessment on admission to special schools

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 23): The Ministry of Education (MOE) has developed an application system for admission of Form One and Form Four students to Special Schools in a single entry point for admission next year.

In a statement today, the MOE said it involved new assessment method for the admission of students to the Special Schools, namely Fully-residential Schools (SBP), National Religious Secondary Schools (SMKA), Technical Secondary Schools (SMT), Vocational Colleges (KV) and the Royal Military College (MTD).

It said the the system involves centralised application, as well as a centralised standard assessment method.

The application for admission to the Special School involves admission to SBP and SMKA for Form 1 and Form 4, For 4 for SMT and MTD for Form 4 and First Year Vocational Certificate students for the Vocational Colleges.

Application for admission to Form One can be accessed through the link https //: spskt1.moe.gov.my, while the application to Form Four via the link https //: spskt4.moe.gov.my.

According to the ministry, applicants will be required to sit for the centralised assessment at 555 designated assessment centres nationwide.

The date for online application for Form 1 and Form 4 is from Sept 7 to Oct 2, while the assessment for For One will be implemented from Oct 12 to 23 and from Oct 26 to Nov 6 for Form 4.

It said the admission assessment for Special Schools comprises three parts, namely Soft Skills (20 percent), Intellectual Quotient (70 percent) and Writing Articulation (10 percent).

The assessment for Soft Skills and Intellectual Quotient will be done online, while the Writing Articulation test is in writing,” it said.

More information on the assessment can be obtained at the MOE portal on Sept 1. – Bernama