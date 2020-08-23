MoH: Global Covid-19 cases surpasses 23.1 mln with Malaysia recording 9,257 cases

KUCHING (Aug 23): The global number of Covid-19 cases have surpassed 23.1 million whilst Malaysia recorded 9,257 cases as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In a Facebook post today, MoH pointed out that Israel ranked 30th with a total of over 100,000 Covid-19 cases.

“The number of daily cases worldwide shows a decrease of approximately 257,000 cases compared to the previous 277,000 cases.

“The number of daily cases for India and the United States shows an increase of about 70,000 cases and 50,000 cases, respectively,” said MoH.

The ministry also noted that Brazil had shown a reduction in the number of cases to 31,000.

“The global death rate is currently declining to 3.47 per cent or about 803,000 cases, and the recovery rate is increasing to 67.12 per cent or about 15.5 million cases,” added MoH.

Based on a chart compiled by MoH, the United States topped the list of countries with the most number of Covid-19 cases at over 5.7 million, followed by Brazil with over 3.5 million cases and India – over 2.9 million cases.

The chart, which was attached to the social media post, showed that Russia had over 950,000 cases, South Africa (603,338 cases), Peru (576,067 cases), Mexico (549,734 cases) and Colombia (522,138 cases).

Countries that recorded cases below 500,000 and above 200,000 were Spain, Chile, Iran, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Italy, Turkey, France and Germany.

Director-general of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a Facebook post yesterday, appealed to Malaysians not to be complacent about the situation in Malaysia.

He said Malaysians must learn from other countries especially European countries that had recorded an increasing number of Covid-19 cases recently.

“Learning from other countries ‘We can never let our guard down’,” he said in the post alongside a graph showing Covid-19 infections spike again across European countries namely Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The graph indicated that these European countries recorded below 1,000 Covid-19 cases last month.

However, the number of Covid-19 cases in Spain and France recorded the most alarming spike this month with the former having more than 4,000 cases and the latter exceeding 2,000 cases.