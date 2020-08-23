Muhyiddin announced as Bersatu president, Ahmad Faizal deputy president

Sunday, August 23
Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been officially announced as the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today for 2019-2022 term. – Bernama file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been officially announced as the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today for 2019-2022 term.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was announced as Bersatu deputy president for the same period.

Both were the sole candidates contesting for their posts while the party chairman post was not contested by any individuals.

Party election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said the three elected vice-presidents are Agriculture and Food Industries Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Jidin and Paya Rumput assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

“A total of 23,438 delegates cast their votes in divisional meetings nationwide yesterday,’ he said in a statement today.

He said from 179 divisions eligible to meet, 177 divisions held their meetings while two divisions failed to convene meetings due to the lack of quorum.

According to him, the election held for the first time also elected the permanent chairman, deputy permanent chairman, and 20 members of the Supreme Council.

Among the Supreme Council members are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya.

Following are the results of the Supreme Council election for the 2019 -2022 term:

Permanent Chairman: Senator Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah

Deputy Permanent Chairman: Datuk Hashim Suboh

Chairman: –

President: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

Deputy President: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu

Vice-Presidents:

  1. Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee
  2. Dr Radzi Jidin
  3. Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen

Members of Supreme Council:

  1. Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz
  2. Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan
  3. Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin
  4. Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid
  5. Senator Datuk Razali Idris
  6. Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith
  7. Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed
  8. Wan Saiful Wan Jan
  9. Azlinda Abdul Latif
  10. Mohd Taufik Yaacob
  11. Mohd Rafiq Mohd Abdullah
  12. Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin
  13. Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman
  14. Datuk Dr Saharuddin Jamal
  15. Datuk Mohamed Farid Mohamed Zawawi
  16. Mohd Zulkifli Zakaria
  17. Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus
  18. Datuk Shahbudin Yahaya
  19. Datuk Rosol Wahid
  20. Shamsilah Siru – Bernama

