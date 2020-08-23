SFC to hold reef-cleaning activity on National Day

MIRI: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) will run a reef-cleaning activity this Aug 31, in celebration of this year’s National Day.

The ‘Merdeka Day Reef-Cleaning Campaign 2020’ will take place at the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reef National Park, and set to kick off at 8am.

The activity will engage teams from Fire and Rescue Department, Marine Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Fisheries Department, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Northern Sarawak Journalist Association (NSJA), Future Ocean Borneo, Miri Divers, Kenyalang Underwater Services, [email protected], Piasau Boat Club and Majestic Leisure.

According to NSJA president Andy Jong, the Aug 31 outing would be the association’s second participation in a reef-cleaning programme.

“We look forward to cleaning up our coral reefs,” said Jong in a press release issued following a meeting on the programme that took place at Piasau Nature Reserve here on Friday.

The upcoming reef clean-up is expected to gather over 40 divers, who will be focusing on the ‘Siwa Reef’ site of the marine park – about a 35-minute boat ride from Miri Marina Jetty.

According to SFC, the campaign serves to highlight marine pollution and also the threats deriving from humans that have been adversely affecting the coral reefs, which hold a major role in maintaining the health of the marine ecosystem.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton is scheduled to officiate at the opening ceremony of the programme.