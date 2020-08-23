SMC to upgrade facilities in smart partnership garden

SIBU: Upgrading works will be carried out at Sarawak Central Zone Friendship Association Garden in Permai area to improve some public facilities.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) building control and town beautification standing committee chairman Cr. Joseph Chieng told reporters that the upgrading works will provide safer and better facilities for the public during an inspection at the park yesterday.

“Upgrading will include trimming branches of trees, clearing bushes, replacing wooden planks on walkways covering the drain as well as the drainage system.

“The park built in 2003 is a smart partnership garden with SMC and we are inspecting other memorial gardens here in August and September,” he said.

There are 15 smart partnership gardens with SMC in Sibu.

Chieng added urgent upgrading will proceed first while larger scale upgrading which needs more fund will be carried out later.

Vice president of Sarawak Central Zone Friendship Association, Bong Sin Sui and other committee members were also present.