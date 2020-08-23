State DAP to field several new faces in state election, says Senator Alan Ling

MIRI (Aug 23): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) will field several new and young faces to contest in the next state election in its quest to form the new state government, reveal its secretary Alan Ling.

Ling said DAP was a party that believes in young blood and new faces, thus it was keen to give out the opportunity for them to contest.

“I see that voters are showing the inclination to support new ideas and energetic candidates, and they prefer fresh blood synergised with experienced politicians.

“Hence, Sarawak DAP will put up a good combination of young and experienced pool of candidates in our quest for state powers,” he said in an interview here today.

When asked on which seats will see new and young faces, Ling said he could not disclose the matter just yet.

On another note, he believed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties such as Amanah and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) would also fied new faces in the next state election.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in news published today (Aug 23) indicated that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could be fielding new faces to contest in the coming election.