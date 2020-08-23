The world of collectors

LIFE should not be just about working and surviving. People must also do something happy — like having a hobby.

Healthy hobbies lessen the chances of getting drawn into negative activities. Wholesome pastimes can wean people off bad habits and create pleasures, adventures, and even inspire.

The shared interest and social camaraderie fostered with fellow hobbyists can serve to promote cultural diversity and meaningful fellowship.

There are many kinds of hobbies whose concepts may be as old as human existence.

In Sarawak, a common hobby is collecting things. Four collectors calling themselves the Kuching Pickers recently shared their hobbies with thesundaypost.

The group was started by 39-year-old Musriffin Sani Musa in 2016 after being inspired by the equally enthusiastic fervour of the collectors he got to know.

Musriffin collects movie posters, memorabilia, and action figures while the other pickers, Melvin Ngumbang, 37, is an advanced-level plastic modeller; Yasser Anas, also 37, a Lego master builder; and Abang Samsul Ezam Abang Ariff, 42, a vintage Lego collector.

Musriffin said movie posters were pictures film studios used to promote their productions, adding, “One must be careful when collecting them. There are fakes which try to pass off as originals. Posters are only worth collecting if they meet certain standards.”

According to him, it’s the challenge of searching for movie posters that gives the collector the thrill. Sometimes, the collector has to buy online if he cannot get the items in Malaysia.

Musriffin has even bought some models from the US.

“They cost a bomb,” he said.

Valued possession

His most valued possession is the Matrix collection.

“The pieces are the most difficult to find. I have to look to the US and the UK to get them, usually by swapping with fellow collectors there,” he said.

Musriffin has three ways of collecting posters — directly from cinemas which, he said, isn’t easy due to rules on selling or distributing their movie posters; swapping with fellow collectors and hunting for posters among online galleries.

Asked how many posters he has so far, he laughed, saying he never counted them before venturing a guess, “I think around 5,000 valued roughly at RM40,000.”

His highly-valued collections are from the modern Golden Era of the 90s Hollywood movies — ‘Independence Day’, ‘Godzilla’, ‘Terminator 2’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Toy Story 1’, ‘Lion King’ (1994), ‘Titanic’, and his favourite, ‘The Matrix (1999)’.

Musriffin said his most expensive pieces so far are the ‘Star Wars — A New Hope’ (1977) and the first ‘Harry Potter’ book (2001).

On the value of ‘Harry Potter’ posters, he said it’s in the title of the book itself.

The first book released in the UK was called ‘Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone’, but in the US, it was changed to ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’.

As the movie was produced by a US-based company, ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ was officially used. The change was made by the American publisher, Scholastic, who thought American children would not want to read a book with the word ‘philosopher’ in the title.

JK Rowling, the author, consented to the change.

“This is the kind of detail that can add value to the poster,” Musriffin said.

On evaluating movie posters, he said in Malaysia, the authentic ones were 27×40 inches with serial numbers from the Film Censor Board of Malaysia and a double-sided mirror image.

“The originality or antiquity of movie posters is the criterion that determines their value.”

Cult movies

Musriffin said there was such a thing as cult movies with generations of followers, citing famous movie titles like ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Gone with the Wind’, and the ‘Wizard of Oz’.

“Another example is ‘Flash Gordon’ which has a specific fandom.”

Other movies with cult followers are ‘Stargate’, ‘Trainspotting’, ‘Evil Dead’, ‘The Big Lebowski’, and ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Musriffin’s cult movies are mostly sci-fi or fantasy genre — ‘Starship Troopers’, ‘Back to the Future’ series, ‘Mad Max’ (original), ‘Matrix Trilogy’, Peter Jackson’s ‘LOTR’, ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’, and several more.

There are also the famous blockbusters by Marvels & DC Comics besides ‘Titanic’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Avatar’, and those in the highest-grossing list. Their posters are always in high demand.

Musriffin said a movie need not be on the A-List to achieve cult status, adding, “A movie might start with a bad premier but could generate quite a following later.”

Musriffn is trying to get the original posters of ‘Back to the Future’ (1985), ‘Back to the Future II’ (1989), and ‘Back to the Future III’ (1990).

“If I could get them, they would be the best rewards for me after more than 18 years in this hobby.”

His next challenge is to go further back to the 70s era films such as ‘Jaws’, ‘The Exorcist’, ‘Saturday Night Fever’, ‘Grease’, ‘The Godfather’, ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ (1979), and ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (1977).

Plastic models

Plastic modeller Melvin said a plastic scale model is manufactured as a kit primarily for assembly by hobbyists.

A plastic model kit depicts various subjects, many of which are military and civilian vehicles. The kits vary in complexity to assemble — from the snap-together model that can be assembled straight from the box to those requiring special tools, paints and cement to put together.

According to Melvin, the most popular subjects for plastic models by far are vehicles such as aircraft, ships, automobiles, tanks, and other armoured vehicles.

Others include science fiction vehicles and robots (most famously from the Gundam series), spacecraft, buildings, animals, human figures, and characters from motion pictures.

Melvin inherits his passion for plastic modelling from his uncle and he has been doing it for over 10 years now.

“I have OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) when it comes to assembling modelling kits,” he confessed a bit bashfully.

“I must make sure every bit is in place. All parts must fit perfectly and their colours accurate to a fault. I won’t be at ease if there is even the slightest flaw.”

Special equipment

To achieve authentic colours for his models, Melvin uses special types of equipment and materials — paints and thinners, brushes of various sizes and heads, air compressors for airbrushing, sharp-point cotton buds, hobby knives, pointy tweezers, special glue (for plastic model kits), powder modelling sets resembling makeup, nippers, and special angular scissors to cut water slide decals.

One of his favourite collections is an Arii Owners Club 1/32 52 1950 Volkswagen Patrol Car Kit (1/32 scale), which is no longer in production. It’s still packed in its box in mint condition and has a certificate.

Another favourite is the 1/72 scale Hasegawa brand plane plastic model kit called VF-25 F Super Messiah from the popular sci-fi animated series ‘Macross Frontier’.

The value of plastic model kits depends on their date of release, theme, parts feature, and licensing.

Melvin said a good example was the Aoshima movie theme car (1/24 scale).

Aoshima has licence to release all types of car model kits worldwide — from the GT series to the Salon or even those with movie themes.

Hobby stores

Melvin said a hobby store in Kuching imports all sorts of model kits and painting materials, while another store focuses on a lot on 1/8 scale finished build-sculpted figures for display.

There is another store that is well stocked with Warhammer model kits, which are awesome collectables for table-top gaming.

“I have to know where to get my models. My family and friends know my hobby and they don’t have to crack their heads, wondering what Christmas or birthday presents to give me,” he said jocularly.

Lego

Ezam, a Lego collector, has a set which holds sentimental value for him.

Called the Space Dart, it’s a gift from buying Nespray milk powder in 1984, and given to him by his late mother when he was six years old.

“The set is from the Classic Space Series — very simple design but of very good quality.

“It’s the original Lego. Although it didn’t come with a price tag, it’s valuable to me because whenever I see it, I remember my mother who sacrificed so much for us with her selfless care and love.”

According to Ezam, the three lines of classic Lego still popular today are classic space, classic castle, and classic pirates.

Another line and favourite theme is the vintage Lego Town or Lego City where the collectors can build the model of a town or city. There are many generations or series under these themes.

Ezam is also into licensed Lego such as the ‘Star Wars’ theme from the late 90s.

“My favourite line or theme is Classic Space, introduced in 1978. I was born in the same year and fell in love with Lego because of this theme. Space exploration was a big thing back in the 80s,” he said.

Ezam usually rebuilds classic favourites from scratch instead of buying them as a set. Ready sets are limited in the market, and if available, are usually over-priced.

His challenge is finding parts — usually vintage parts — with unique colours and no longer in production.

The search is more challenging in Malaysia because availability is limited. Parts with certain features cannot be obtained after a while because of limited production.

Rarest colour

The rarest Lego colour is chrome black that appears only in a single set known as the Chrome Darth Vader, a promotional polybag released in 2009 with a limit of 10,000 pieces.

The Chrome Darth Vader is not the most expensive mini figure, priced around US$250 to US$300 the last time Ezam saw it.

Nowadays, he is switching to restoring vintage Lego sets. He now has complete and incomplete sets and is working on a Lego Ice Planet Sat-V set from the Ice Planet 2002 theme, released in 1993.

At first, he only had the windshield, tires, and logo panel. Now, the set is almost 85 per cent complete. Some parts are still of the wrong colour with some missing pieces yet to be acquired.

“I’m still searching. That’s part of the fun. I’ve also been commissioned to restore other sets like the Pirates theme, making the hobby even more interesting,” he said.

Yasser, also a Lego enthusiast, collects Gundam, Lego and anything that can be assembled.

For him, Lego has a touch of nostalgia as he has been a fan since he was five. His most valuable Lego is an Imperial Super Star Destroyer, a ship from Star Wars.

The set consists of 3,150 pieces and it took him a week to assemble, spending about an hour a day.

Another of his favourite is a 13-year-old EXS Gundam model he bought in 2007. Unlike other Gundam sets, this one has no animation or cartoon for it.

“I hankered for this particular model and wanted to buy it even during my university days. But at that time, it cost about RM350 which was beyond me as a student.

“When I started working, it was the first Gundam set I grabbed,” Yasser said, revealing he had around 1,000 items in his collection which he reckoned may be worth RM50,000 to RM60,000.

A collector since 2007, he said collecting toys was also popular among the opposite sex which is why Lego has produced Lego Friends, a product range of Lego construction toys fashioned for girls.

Introduced in 2012, the theme started with mini-doll figures about the same size as the traditional mini-figures but are more detailed and realistic.

The sets include pieces of many colour schemes — orange and green or pink and purple — depicting scenes of suburban life set in the fictional town of Heartlake City.

“Collecting toys is a great hobby. You don’t just get fulfilment from it, you also learn useful values and skills applicable to the real world.

“There’re many related benefits. If you’re good enough, you can even profit from your collections.

“This hobby makes you curious and resourceful. Once you learned the ins and outs, you’d get a thrill out of it,” he said.

Yasser noted that although toys were generally not considered investments, good returns were still possible from the right toys acquired and kept in perfect condition as resale prices could far exceed purchase prices.

“As a Lego fan, there is one set I still don’t have — the Super Star Destroyer (Lego Ultimate Collector series Super Star Destroyer). It costs around RM3,500 to RM4,000.”

On tips to share with would-be or fellow hobbyists, the four of them picked out passion and commitment.

Musriffin added, “Beginners must not rush. Build up your collections gradually. Don’t feel discouraged by the thought of being left behind.”

Yasser chipped in, “Research is very important because you want to collect something valuable. Never underestimate the importance of researching an item you want to collect, especially if it’s valuable.”

Ezam emphasised, “Be decisive. Some collectors change course after finding the hobby isn’t what they want. This could cause distress and frustration.”

As for Melvin, he believed it was better not to start if not ready to avoid disappointment and demotivation.

“Remember, for plastic modelling, it’s quite challenging because skills and techniques are needed. Also, don’t buy a product because of peer influence or limited stock. Do research. It’s good to start with Lego before going into plastic model kit building.”

Among the events the Kuching Pickers held last year were the Kuching Hobby Tour, Record Store Day, Aeroville Hobby Mart, Crazy Rich Borneo — A Local Artisan Market, Cityone Flea Market, Anime X Toys Full Force, MajmaMall Merdeka Hobby Fest, Cityone Malaysia Day Flea Market, What About Kuching, MakersMeet, Unimas FACA Fest 2019.

This year, they held one event — MBKF2020 at The Hills in February — before the Covid-19 pandemic. Three subsequent events had been cancelled.