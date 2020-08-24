101 projects worth RM6.61 bln awarded via direct negotiations under PH – Finance Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): A total of 101 projects with a procurement value of RM6.61 billion had been awarded through direct negotiations under the Pakatan Harapan government.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz had given the details on these projects during the winding up session for the Ministry of Finance – Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Covid-19) 2020 today.

“In specific situation with the approval of the Finance Ministry, if it has urgent requirements in that it swill affect government services and interest…procurement via direct negotiations can be implemented,” he said.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) on the number and value of projects awarded by the previous government.

Tengku Zafrul’s reply caused an uproar in the Dewan Rakyat with the Members of Parliament demanding details on the direct negotiations.

Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had denied this and said that the decision to give out tenders via direct negotiations had been discussed by the Cabinet.

However, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Bersatu-Gombak) interjected, saying the matter was never discussed as was said. – Bernama