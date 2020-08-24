16 individuals, 7 foreigners compounded for failing to comply with RMCO SOP

KUCHING (Aug 24): The police compounded 16 locals and seven foreigners for violating Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday, said Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani.

Awang Din said that all of them, comprising of 13 men and 10 women aged between 18 years old to 26 years old, were found to have violated in the RMCO SOPs at Kuching Waterfront and an entertainment outlet at Jalan Song during police inspections.

“During the inspection, 13 individuals were in the public area at Kuching Waterfront while another three were at the entertainment outlet at Jalan Song. They were found to be not complying with the SOPs stipulated for RMCO.

“In the same inspection, the police also detained seven foreigners who were in the same public places for committing the same offence and they will be investigated accordingly,” he said in a statement today.

Awang Din said that the 16 locals who committed the offences were later asked to go the Kuching District Police headquarters and were issued the compound under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 7) Regulations 2020.

The seven foreigners would be referred to the Sarawak Deputy Public Prosecutor for prosecution in court.

“The RM1,000 compound must be paid within 14 days from the date of issuance to the Kuching Division Health office,” Awang Din stated.

He lamented that despite the daily issuance of compounds to members of the public who failed to comply with the RMCO SOPs as well as warnings published in the media, the public was still complacent and not adhering to the SOPs.

“With the latest cases reported in the state, the public should cooperate to break the Covid-19 transmission chain and this matter should not be taken lightly,” he stressed.

He also expressed his hope that members of the public, especially premise operators and customers, would comply with the RMCO and adhere to its SOPs to curb the transmission of Covid-19.