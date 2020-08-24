20 needy families receive aid from Head of State’s wife

KUCHING: The wife of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, yesterday presented donations to 20 needy families here to lighten their burden.

The aid, comprising food and cash, was disbursed to the families as part of the Jalinan Kasih programme, which was also attended by Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The recipients hailed from Kampung Tabuan Hilir, Kampung Tabuan Ulu Haji Drahman, Kampung Tabuan Haji Drahman, Kampung Pulo Hilir, Jalan Astana, Jalan Depot, Kampung Gemersik, Kampung Sourabaya Hilir, Kampung Tupong Batu, Kampung Tupong Jaya, Kampung Tupong Tengah, Kampung Tupong Ulu and Jalan Cenderawasih.

One recipient, 67-year-old Isah Atan from Kampung Tabuan Hilir, expressed her gratitude to Raghad as well as the various government agencies and non-governmental organisations for the donation.

She said she will use the monetary aid to repair the damage sustained by her house when strong wind wreaked havoc at the village on Aug 13.

“My house suffered heavy damage especially at the kitchen. It was hit by a tree when the strong wind hit around 1.30pm. Luckily we were safe and sustained no injuries,” said Isah, who lives in the house with 10 family members.

She added that prior to yesterday’s event, she had also received aid from Tabung Baitumal Sarawak and the state branch of the National Welfare Foundation.

It was learned that the house of another villager, Ahmad Abdullah, was also affected by the strong wind that day. Ahmad was one of the aid recipients yesterday.