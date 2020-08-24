A-G’s Report: Education and Women’s ministries took five years to report missing funds

KUALA LUMPUR, (Aug 24): The 2019 Auditor-General’s Report (Series One) today revealed that the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) were late in lodging police reports and preparing initial and final reports over missing public funds.

The report stated that Education Ministry was late for nearly five years in lodging police reports over 21 cases of missing public funds and moveable assets amounting to RM705,895.

“The Ministry was also late between seven to 1,922 days in preparing the initial reports for 13 cases of missing public funds amounting RM669,718.

“The initial reports for 62 cases of missing moveable assets amounting to RM1.2 million were delayed between 14 to 1,791 days before being submitted to the guard officer,” the report said.

The report pointed out that Education Ministry was late between 38 to 4,087 days or yet to present the final reports on 83 cases related to missing public funds and moveable assets amounting to RM2.54 million to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

“The Ministry also failed to take further action on 31 missing public funds and moveable assets cases amounting RM552,036 despite getting the approval from MoF between 88 to 504 days,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the KPWKM was late for more than two years in lodging police reports over seven cases of missing public funds amounting to RM196,132.

“KPWKM also prepared an initial report for four cases of missing public funds amounting RM405,176 between 38 to 1,484 days late.

“The final report on eight cases of missing public funds amounting RM543,088 were either late between 18 to 277 days or yet to be submitted to MoF,” the report read.

In its recommendations, the department also directed the two ministries to take appropriate action against the responsible officers who failed to adhere to the department’s order as provided in the finance regulations. — Malay Mail