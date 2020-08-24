AirAsia brings back fixed fares sales for domestic flights for three days

KUCHING (Aug 24): AirAsia is bringing back its fixed fares for domestic flights sale for an exclusive three days from today on its website and on its mobile app.

In announcing this in a statement today, AirAsia said BIG members are able to book all flights within Peninsular Malaysia as well as within East Malaysia with an all-in one way fixed fare of just RM88 while all-in one way fixed fares for flights between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia are RM188. Terms and conditions apply.

The travel period for these flights is from Sept 1 to Dec 6 this year.

AirAsia head of commercial Amanda Woo said: “The ability to travel domestically is crucial to facilitate the revival of our Malaysian economy as we gradually recover from post-lockdown restrictions. AirAsia wants to play our part in enabling everyone to connect to their destinations again conveniently and affordably.”

The fixed fares on sale are available for all seats and all flights including weekend flights.

“Those who need to fly home to Sabah for the upcoming snap polls taking place at the end of September can also take advantage of this fixed fare campaign.

“Furthermore, our updated flexibility options also allow guests to change their flight date at any time with no flight-change fee,” she said.

To ensure the health and well-being of guests, AirAsia upholds a series of enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes.

Guests are advised to visit AirAsia’s Travel Requirements page for the latest information on East Malaysia entry requirements.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.