Covid-19: 7 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, including two imported cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): Seven positive Covid-19 cases comprising five local transmissions and two imported cases were reported in Malaysia today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the number of positive cases in the country to 9,274, including 184 active cases with infectivity.

“Of the five local transmission cases, two are Malaysians and three are foreigners,” he said in a statement today.

On the local transmissions involving Malaysians, Dr Noor Hisham said both were detected in Sarawak, with one through screening at the workplace and the other from pre-delivery screening.

He said both cases were asymptomatic and had been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The three local transmissions involving non-citizens were detected in Sarawak, two of them through screening at the workplace. They were asymptomatic and have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital. One case was detected prior to departure for the country of origin,” he added.

On the two imported cases, he said both were detected in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and were Malaysians, one who got infected in the Philippines and the other in the United States.

Dr Noor Hisham said six more cases had been discharged, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 8,965, or 96.7 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

No fatalities were reported today, keeping the death toll at 125.

“Eight positive cases are still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, five of them requiring the use of breathing aids,” he said.

On the Tawar Cluster, he said no new cases were reported today but screening of close contacts and field activities were continuing.

He said 3,436 people in three states linked to this cluster had been screened, including 2,907 in Kedah where 54 were tested positive, 2,393 negative and 460 are still awaiting their results.

“In Penang, 518 individuals were screened, with 11 cases turning out positive, 506 negative and one still awaiting results while in Perak, there were 11 screenings and all were negative,” he said. – Bernama