Don’t let RMCO dampen National Day spirit — Dr Adham

KOTA TINGGI: The Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) currently enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic should not prevent Malaysians from

celebrating the country’s 63rd Independence Day on Aug 31, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham said the people should continue to enliven the celebrations even if the country is in the

midst of combating the Covid-19 outbreak and embracing the new norms.

“Although the outbreak of Covid-19 has had many direct effects on public health, jobs, businesses, the national economy, schools, higher education, religious activities, family ties, and even straining relationships and friendships, it should not be the excuse for the people to let their sense of patriotism fade and not celebrate the country’s independence,” he said.

The Tenggara member of parliament said this at the closing ceremony of the ‘Kota Tinggi Semarak Merdeka Prihatin 2020’ event organised by the Johor Information Department in conjunction with the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2020 programme here yesterday.

The two-day programme was organised to create awareness among the communities in the Tenggara, Kota Tinggi and Pengerang constituencies on embracing the new norms and complying with the RMCO’s standard operating procedures.

Also present at the ceremony were Johor Information director Sabarudin Yeop Hamza and Kota Tinggi District Youth Council chairman Fauzan Mohd Sabalas. — Bernama