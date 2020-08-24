Good response to health screening shows locals’ concern for own health — Dr Low

SIBU: A free health screening organised by the Pelawan branch of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) at the Taman Indah market here yesterday received encouraging response from local folk.

PSB Pelawan branch member Dr Low Chong Nguan said the good response to the event showed that the people are very concerned about their health.

“Since we started the health screening on Aug 20 until today (yesterday), the response from locals has been very good. It is a good sign that the locals care about their own health,” he said when met.

He added the health screening covers checks for blood sugar level, blood pressure and cholesterol level, which are common health problems today.

Dr Low, a general practitioner, was recently announced as PSB’s potential candidate for the Pelawan

constituency in the next state election.

The 49-year-old, who operates a clinic near Farley Supermarket here, is also a doctor advisor for Sibu Kidney Foundation and St John Ambulance, and a member of Sibu General Practitioner Society.