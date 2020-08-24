Govt leaving it to authorities to investigate Mohd Khairuddin’s case – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): The government is leaving it to the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take the appropriate action in accordance with the law against a minister who is alleged to have breached the Covid-19 quarantine order, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The prime minister said the government took note of and viewed seriously the act allegedly committed by Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, who is also the Kuala Nerus Member of Parliament, after his return from Turkey on July 7.

“The Perikatan Nasional government’s stand is that every Malaysian is subject to the laws of the country and no one is exempted,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Khairuddin is said to have breached the home quarantine order by attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting on July 13.

Following that, Mohd Khairuddin was compounded RM1,000 for committing an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) 2020, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342).

He has since apologised and given his four months’ salary, from May to August, as a minister to the national Covid-19 Fund under the Health Ministry. – Bernama