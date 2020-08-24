Lam Thye urges govt to give tax rebate on PPE

SIBU: The government is urged to consider granting tax rebate for imported personal protective equipment (PPE) to make them more affordable to employers thus encouraging them to acquire better quality PPEs for their employees, said Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

In proposing this, he said any tax rebate for PPEs will be an incentive which the government can provide to promote safety and health at the workplace.

“The Alliance for Safe Community calls on the government to provide incentives to local manufacturers to produce good quality PPEs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lee pointed out that at a time when Malaysia is emphasising on industrial growth to provide more employment opportunities, greater attention must be given to safety at work and the use of right and quality PPE.

In Malaysia, occupational accidents and fatalities are not a rare occurrence, he noted.

“In fact, occupational accidents per 1,000 workers are a matter of concern with 2.40 in 2018 as compared to 2.93 in 2017, 2.88 in 2016 and 2.81 in 2015.

“This calls for us to be vigilant about the safety procedures we currently follow as well as to be aware and educated about what we can do to avoid such mishaps,” he said.

He also said that implementing good occupational safety and health practices can ultimately save lives, especially in high-risk workplaces.

“Knowledge of the right protection equipment or PPEs as such, is key to promoting safer work cultures and reducing the risks of occupational hazards,” he added.

Lee explained that PPEs are often essential and is generally the last line of defence after engineering and administrative controls have failed to reduce exposures of the employees.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act (Osha) 1994 requires the use of PPE to reduce employees’ exposures to hazards at the workplace, he emphasised.

“However, employers are complaining of the high price of imported PPEs which are unaffordable to the users.

“Hence, many resort to other alternatives such as buying cheaper products with lower quality which are not advisable for use as they can expose employees to occupational injuries and diseases,” he said.

“I hope that employers would not compromise on the quality of PPEs as they must adhere to the guidelines given by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health or at least meet the Sirim standards requirement to ensure the quality of such products,” he added.