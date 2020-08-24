Ministry to empower Act on  odour pollution — Minister

KOTA BHARU: The Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) is in the midst of reviewing the relevant Act and laws for more concrete measures against odour pollution.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the ministry has received many complaints from the public on odour pollution especially from livestock farms.

“We are now studying the level of odour of pollution for actions to be taken…so we need to empower the Act to measure the odour level,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating at the Covid-19 kit presentation to Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG) and Teachers Clubs in Kubang Kerian parliamentary constituency here.

At the event, a total of 18,000 face masks were distributed to 73 public and private schools, while each PIBG and Teachers Club received RM2,000 and RM500 respectively.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said the ministry would not hesitate to suspend the operation of any factory that caused water, air and other pollution.

“The original compound (for the polluting factory) is RM2,000 which is too low. Hence, the ministry is reviewing the existing act and regulations for heavier punishments.

“For the time being, we will do what we can including suspending the operation of the offending factory,” he said.

He added that the government will also keep sending back containers of illegally imported plastic waste to the country of origin to ensure Malaysia does not become the garbage dump of the world. — Bernama