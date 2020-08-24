Palm oil promotion, KL-Selangor border issues among highlights in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): The impact of palm oil promotional activities carried out by the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry overseas, will be among matters to be raised at the Parliament sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue will be raised during the Question for Oral Answer session, through a question from Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) to the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister.

Rohani wants to know what impact the promotion had on the nation’s palm oil industry following visits abroad.

There will also be a question from Datuk Johari Abdul (PH-Sungai Petani) on measures taken by the ministry, to solve the problem of shortage of workers in the plantation and commodities sector, after foreign workers’ services were terminated following Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Khalid Abdul Samad (PH-Shah Alam) will ask the Federal Territories Minister on the latest in resolving Kuala Lumpur, Selangor border issues.

The debate on the Temporary Measures For Government Financing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020 is also scheduled to continue today.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is from July 13 until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by abiding to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. – Bernama