Petra Jaya Hospital project currently in tender evaluation stage – Deputy Health Minister

KUCHING (Aug 24): The previously abandoned Petra Jaya Hospital project is currently in the tender evaluation stage with Letter of Acceptance (SST) issuance scheduled for January 2021, revealed Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

“The project to complete the abandoned work balance of Petra Jaya Hospital is implemented through an open tender by Public Works Department (JKR) Malaysia. Tender briefing and site visit took place on Feb 12, 2019 with the tender closed in April 24, 2019.

“However, due to no eligible tenderers, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a letter on Aug 26, 2019 decided that the project be re-tendered by open tender (pre-qualification) among companies registered with Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) with B29 (Health Building Works) field code and obtained the Completion Contractor certificate for the implementation of the previously abandoned project.

“The project (undergone) the procurement phase for tenderers who have passed the pre-qualification stage and the tender closing date was on Aug 7 this year. The project is currently in the tender evaluation stage and Letter of Acceptance (SST) is scheduled for January 2021,” he said.

Aaron said this in reply to Dr Kelvin Yii (PH-Bandar Kuching) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, who wanted to know about the status of the construction of the Petra Jaya Hospital, its expected completion time, current plan and the companies involved, as well as the reason for the project being postponed and retendered.

Aaron said the Petra Jaya Hospital Project had been approved by the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department and implemented under the 10th Malaysia Plan (RMK-10) in 2011.

Conducted by JKR Malaysia, the construction phase began on May 30, 2013 and was scheduled to be completed on June 30, 2018.

Due to unsatisfactory progress, JKR Malaysia issued a Notice of Termination of Contractor Recruitment to Zecon Berhad on Aug 2, 2018.

Aside from Petra Jaya Hospital, Dr Yii was also asking for the status of the construction of Tabuan Jaya Health Clinic.

In his reply, Aaron said the Sarawak Federal Central Tender Board (FCTB) on Jan 15 this year stipulated that the project, estimated at RM40 million, be re-tendered due to the delay of the letter of agreement for the extension of tender validity period from the successful tenderer.

He pointed out that the latest tender is expected to be issued in Aug 2020 where the expected date of the Letter of Acceptance (SST) for this project is on December 2020.

The new Tabuan Jaya Health Clinic the project was approved by the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department and implemented under the Eleventh Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) in 2016, with the estimated project cost of RM40 million and expected to take 30 months to build.

“This project is implemented by Open Tender by JKR Sarawak and the procurement process for this project was conducted where the closing date for the tender was on Feb 25, 2019,” he said.