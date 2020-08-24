Prison staff deny killing inmate

KOTA KINABALU: Nine prison wardens and a senior prison officer attached to the State Prisons Department headquarters, pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a joint charge of killing an inmate last year.

Barry Jipmon, 30, Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25 and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, who appeared before Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad were charged under Section 302, read together with Section 34, both of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The accused persons were alleged to have murdered Shainal Mukhtar at the prison cell at Jalan Kepayan on October 4, 2019.

They were ordered to be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their case.

On July 7, the Magistrate’s Court here ordered for the case be transferred to the High Court here for the accused persons’ plea to be recorded.