Proposed chapter in Bersatu won’t affect position in Muafakat Nasional – Hamzah

KULAI (Aug 24): The proposal by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to create a new chapter to enable non-Bumiputera associate members to hold posts in the party will not affect its position in Muafakat Nasional (MN), said Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said Bersatu would ensure that all steps taken by the party are in accordance with its constitution.

“No (it won’t affect our position in MN). We have associate members. So, these associate members can become our (full-fledged) members.

“However, the important thing is we uphold our existing constitution. We must ensure that whatever changes we want to make are for the common interests of the establishment of the Perikatan Nasional government,” he told reporters after attending the Semarak Bersatu Melayu Merdeka programme here last night.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said that Bersatu planned to create a new chapter in the party to allow associate members, who are non-Bumiputeras, to hold positions in the party.

Muhyiddin said a committee headed by veteran politician Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim had been formed to study this matter and make recommendations to the Bersatu Supreme Council.

Bersatu has just joined MN, which was started by Umno and PAS.

Hamzah also said Bersatu was actively recruiting members, with a target of having one million members in six months’ time.

He said all division heads had been asked to help in the recruitment drive.

“I think within these two weeks our membership has increased by about 200,000, boosting our strength to almost 700,000.

“Insya-Allah (God willing) this one million figure can be achieved,” he added. – Bernama