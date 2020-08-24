Roof of house crashes on two other houses in thunderstorm

KUCHING: Strong winds ripped apart the roof of a house at Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol here during a heavy thunderstorm that struck the city on Saturday evening.

There were seven people inside the house during the incident, but none of them were hurt, said the Fire and Rescue Department in a statement.

It said an emergency call on the incident was received at 5.42pm.

In response, a team of firefighters from Padungan station was despatched to the area.

“The strong winds blew off the roof, which later crashed down on two other houses nearby, causing damage to these properties,” said the department, adding that the whole operation ended at 8.35pm.

In a separate incident earlier yesterday, a double-storey house at Mile 9, Jalan Penrissen was destroyed by fire.

Following the receipt of an emergency call at around 3pm, firefighters from Siburan and Batu Lintang stations were rushed to the scene.

However, there was nothing much that they could do as the flames had already engulfed the whole property.

It is learnt that the unit was empty.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.