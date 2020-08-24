Speca supports Ibrahim Baki’s nomination as Petronas board member

KUCHING (Aug 24): Sarawak Petroleum Contractor’s Association (Speca) is supportive of the Sarawak government’s decision to nominate Dato Ibrahim Baki as a board member of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

Its president Dato Rahman Lariwoo said Ibrahim is no stranger to the state’s political and business scenes, and that the latter could grasp the aspirations of Sarawakians.

“With his vast experiences, he should be able to understand the expectation of Sarawakians and carry out the responsibility entrusted to him.

“We, Speca, hope he can look at how to elevate the involvement of Sarawak contractors in the local oil and gas sector,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Rahman said Speca had in its previous media statement pointed out that the small and medium enterprises (SME) oil and gas companies in Sarawak should be allowed to form a consortium to enable them to participate in and be awarded with projects.

According to him, each consortium will be led by experienced and successful contractors.

He said the mechanism of award should be friendlier such as direct negotiation based on each consortium’s area of expertise while the selection must not compromise on the quality and safety of the project.

It should cover all available projects proposed for Sarawak and the proposal should not be confined to new projects only, he added.

“In this approach, the association believes that every contractor in the state will have at least one project, if not more, and thus elevating the participation to 100 per cent in the next five years.”

At present, Rahman said there are more than 400 Sarawak contractors registered with Petronas.

Of these, he said only around 100 of them are active.

“With a more friendly approach on awarding of projects, it will attract more participation to the optimum. Datuk Ibrahim possesses a good business acute to see what is best for Sarawak contractors,” he said.

He added that Speca wants to present its proposal to Ibrahim.

Last Wednesday, Petronas announced on its website that Ibrahim was one of its three newly-appointed board members that took effect from Aug 17.

The other two new board members are former Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim and Datuk Razali Mohd Yusof.

Petronas described Ibrahim as a well-respected corporate figure and notable legal professional with over 30 years of experience in both the corporate sector and government-linked companies.

The national oil corporation added that Ibrahim read law in the United Kingdom, where he graduated with a LL.B (Hons), and was admitted as a Barrister-At-Law from Lincoln’s Inn.

“Ibrahim began his career in 1984, as a legal officer of Petronas in Kuala Lumpur. In 1985, he became the founding partner in Messrs Idris Buang, Ibrahim Baki & Co, Advocates & Solicitors, Sarawak.

“Since 1991, Ibrahim has been involved in several businesses stemming from property development, shipping, logistics, media and management services,” said Petronas.