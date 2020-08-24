Uggah urges PBB Bukit Saban members to start preparing for coming state polls

KUCHING (Aug 24): Bukit Saban assemblyman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has urged Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members in his constituency to begin preparing for the coming state election and to ensure that the seat remains with the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, said it has come to his attention that some some political parties are showing interest to contest in the seat, including Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

“Our members need to get ready with their preparations. Besides the two political parties, there maybe others who want to try their luck.

“So your most important task is to ensure the seat remains with the GPS after the election,” he said when addressing the members from four Spaoh sub-branches yesterday.

Uggah pointed out that a GPS win in Bukit Saban would be another valuable addition to the GPS government majority for it to continue governing the state.

Uggah said Sarawak under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is now politically very stable.

“A real eager beaver in wanting to see the state developing and prospering, he (Abang Johari) regularly travels the length and breadth of it to ascertain all areas are given their share of development and progress. He has divided the state into three major development agencies in a strategy to see all are systematically developed.

“Now, among his visions is to turn Sarawak into an agriculture powerhouse in the region. He wants it to be an net exporter of food and food products by 2030,” he said.

Uggah, who is Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development, said if the vision could be materialised, it would mean that the rural folk – a majority of whom are fishermen, breeders or farmers – could generate income through their own land or efforts.

“As such, all should help the GPS to win convincingly for Abang Johari who is already seen to be an inclusive leader, to continue leading us.

“Now you see some people are starting to move around, promising the star and the moon, in order to win. But if they lose, they will conveniently disappear. We, from the government are always around during the election or normal times to serve,” he said.

On his Bukit Saban seat, Uggah noted that there is already a candidate going around, alleging that the only developments in Bukit Saban are those in Penom and Gensurai.

“This is a lie of monstrous proportion. Development projects have long been well spread out to benefit all. We have known there is going to be the RM108 million STOLport in Bebuling.

“This is to exploit and facilitate the great potentials of the Betong/Sarikei food basket area here. It is not a mega nor a luxury project as painted. All those in the agriculture fraternity will stand to gain,” he stressed.

Uggah listed the various projects in the area such as the RM14 million new Spaoh Sports Complex , the RM6.2 million Spaoh waterfront project, the RM5 million new market, and the RM30 million new Spaoh bridge.

“The Spaoh road is going to be upgraded while the SMK Spaoh is going to be renovated as well.

“Last month, we have seen the opening of the new RM3.5 million Spaoh Agriculture Centre,” he said, adding that most if not the greater majority of the 92 longhouses in the seat are well connected with road netwok and amenities like water and power supplies.

Uggah said despite all that, they are certainly not resting on their laurels, with the next focus is to help the people generate their income through suitable agricultural activities.

“The opposition will come up will all kind of allegations and lies, solely to demonise myself and the state government. I believe the voters will be able to discern the truths from lies.

“Our PBB members must be prepared to debunk all those issues raised and lies told,” he added.

Meanwhile Uggah, who is PBB deputy president and also PBB Bukit Saban branch chairman, said a mini PBB convention would be held here sometime next month.

“It is one of the four planned statewide instead of one central convention for all as done previously.

“We cannot do this now on reasons of health concern due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Our Chief Minister, who is our party president, is expected to officiate at this mini convention,” he added.

Also present were a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu, PBB Wanita Supreme Council member Natasha Nasa Uggah, PBB Bukit Saban deputy chairman Abg Suhordie Abg Zaini and PBB Bukit Saban Wanita chief Nahariah Mohd Spawi.