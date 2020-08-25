Authorities cut off power supply to five premises in joint ops

KUCHING: Five premises in the city, involving sundry shops, had their electricity supply cut off during an integrated operation yesterday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the operation, which ran from 9am to 12.30pm, involved his men and a technical team from Syarikat Sesco Bhd, the utilities operations arm of Sarawak Energy Bhd.

“The premises raided are suspected of running unlicensed gambling activities.

“All the suspects apprehended during the operation are now being detained to facilitate investigation under Section 21A of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Under the Act, police can call for a power cut-off to a property if we are convinced that it is engaged in illegal gambling activities,” he said.

Awang Din also warned all business operators to not be engaged in any unlicensed gambling activity, as police could take stern action against them under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and also under the Crime Prevention Act 1959.

Meanwhile, he said over the past three days, the district police had conducted raids on five premises suspected of running illegal gambling activities.

“These cases are being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he added.