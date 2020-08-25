Barrier to be erected to prevent road accidents

MIRI: The Public Works Department (JKR) will put up roadside barrier at a junction opposite SM Riam Road here to prevent road accidents in the area, says its Miri divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam.

He told The Borneo Post that the decision was made after a resident recently placed several concrete boulders at the junction leading to his neighbourhood, to prevent people from parking their vehicles there.

The parked vehicles are said to obstruct the view of motorists exiting the junction, resulting in several accidents.

“We will have a meeting later today (Monday) with Miri City Council (MCC) on this matter. We will put up the roadside barrier at the junction within two weeks to prevent cars from parking in the area,” said Chong.

Meanwhile, MCC Road Safety Sub-committee chairman Councillor Karambir Singh when contacted said he had met with the resident in question, whose action in putting the boulders in the area had received backlash from some road users.

“The man who is a resident there claimed that he was frustrated because parents and students of the school had apparently been parking in front of the junction which blocked their (residents) sight whenever they wanted to come out from the junction.

“It has led to a few accidents in the past and this prompted the man to take matters into his own hands,” Karambir said, adding that there is only one way in and out of the neighbourhood.

He said he had advised the resident to move the concrete boulders away from the roadside as they endangered the safety of vehicles passing through the area, especially motorcycles.

“We have discussed this matter with the school as well. They have requested for JKR to build two speed bumps in front of the school to slow down traffic in the area to prevent accidents,” he said.