Covid-19: 9 out of 11 new cases in Malaysia today are imported cases

KUCHING (Aug 25): Malaysia today recorded 11 new positive Covid-19 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brought the total number of cases in the country to 9,285, he said.

Out of the total positive cases, two imported cases were detected in Selangor, while the remaining nine were locally-transmitted cases with seven detected in Kedah, one in Selangor and one in Perlis.

“Out of the seven local transmission cases in Kedah, five of which were identified from the Tawar cluster,” Dr Noor Hisham revealed during a press conference held in Putrajaya today, streamed live via the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, there were six recoveries from the disease today, bringing total number of recoveries and discharged cases to 8,971.

The death toll in the country remains unchanged at 125 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, there are 189 cases that are still active, where eight of them are currently receiving treatment at intensive care nits, out of which six require ventilator support.