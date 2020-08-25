DCM: Link road part of coastal road network to open up rural areas

LIMBANG: The Bukit Lubok-Kampung Seberang Kedai Road is part of the coastal road infrastructure development by the Sarawak government meant to boost accessibility to the rural areas, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He says this 3.7km link-road project is one of many slated for transforming the state to open up rural areas that previously, did not have road access.

The state government proceeded with the coastal road network to connect villages across this division after the route, which was initially included in the Pan Borneo Highway project, was shelved by the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government.

Awang Tengah said this development would change the demography and development pattern of the areas along the stretch.

“With road communication, the area across (Limbang) river would have the opportunity for development, which was previously not available,” he said at the earth-breaking ceremony of the project yesterday.

Also present were Batu Danau assemblyman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang, Regional Corridor Development Authority Recoda chief executive Datu Ismawi Ismuni, Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) director Datu Ubaidillah Abdul Latip, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi and Limbang District officer Superi Awang Said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said this link-road would open up more areas across the river for development.

He said the authorities were planning tourism attractions with a waterfront jetty hugging this riverine settlement, small and medium enterprises centre and village expansion.

Other developments being planned would include agriculture, livestock breeding and other economic activities.

NRDA would be playing a major role in providing the infrastructure development plan as part of the state government’s strategic approach to develop the northern region of the state.

Awang Tengah said ultimately, this would accelerate progress set to raise the people’s standard of living, create more employment opportunities and economic spin-offs, and also transform the rural landscape in Sarawak.