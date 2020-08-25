Discussion on safety, security of state polls today

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah police contingent will meet with the Election Commission today, to discuss safety and security for the state election next month.

Commissioner of Police Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the briefing would also go over details of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) in the new norm.

“We will go over Covid-19 SOPs for the election. In terms of manpower, we are also expecting assistance from West Malaysia as well as Sarawak. We will also be working closely with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to secure the east coast,” said Hazani.

Hazani assured that the intelligence unit at ESSCom, the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters as well as headquarters in Bukit Aman were working hard to secure the coastline, adding that they also had good relationships with intelligence in the Philippines and Indonesia.