Existing laws sufficient to preserve unity, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need for the government to formulate a new law to preserve inter-racial harmony and unity in the country.

Deputy Minister of National Unity Datuk Ti Lian Ker says the existing laws are sufficient to address threats to unity.

“What is needed now is not an additional law but enforcement, implementation, awareness and education,” he said during the question-answer session at Dewan Rakyat sitting here yesterday.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Jalaludin Alias (BN-Jelebu), who wanted to know if existing laws were sufficient in preserving unity and harmony in Malaysia.

Ti said anyone who intentionally issued a statement that might threaten unity and harmony, could be charged under existing laws such as Section 233 of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), Section 504 of Penal Code (Act 574) and Sub-Section 41 of the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15). — Bernama