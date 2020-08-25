Home Ministry will assist rural community needing help with citizenship through Mekar programme

KUCHING (Aug 25): The Home Ministry will go on the ground under the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) programme to assist the rural community needing help with citizenship, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said.

He said that it was the intention of the government to ensure that everyone in the country has a valid identity.

“For the rural areas we have the Mekar programme. We will go on the ground with our mobile unit, our mobile bus to help any community in the rural areas.

“We will discuss with the Education Department, the state government and also community leaders to ensure that those who need or deserve citizenship will not be left behind,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong who highlighted the plight of those in his constituency who still had problems with the red and green identity cards.

Ugak had said that the situation had made it difficult for children who would be sitting for public examinations in Form 5 and Form 6.

He pointed out that previously there was a Special Citizenship Committee but it was abolished during the Pakatan Harapan government’s tenure.

“For me, it (Special Citizenship Committee) was a fast track to complete MyKad in a short time.

“So I would like to ask the Deputy Minister on what the mechanism is to help the community without politicising the process to own a MyKad,” he said.