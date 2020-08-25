Ismail Sabri: Pupils under 12 can wear face shields instead of face masks

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Children aged 12 years and below are allowed to wear face shields instead of face masks when attending school, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was decided at the Special Meeting of Ministers on the Movement Control Order (MCO) today and was agreed to by the Health Ministry (MOH).

However, the pupils are encouraged to wear both the face shield and face mask, he told a press conference on the Recovery MCO (RMCO) at Parliament building here today.

“It would be better if they wear both face shield and face mask but even without a face mask, the face shield can be considered adequate protection for their health,” he added.

He said this relaxation was given to ease the financial burden on parents, especially those from low-income families with many children.

“This will make it easier for poor students, as I understand that a face shield costs between RM3 and RM5 and can be used for months.

“The disposable face masks are quite a burden on poor families…if one piece costs RM1, (a family with) five children would mean RM5 a day,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said MOH should draw up guidelines on cleaning and washing face shields to ensure they are safe to use for the long term. – Bernama