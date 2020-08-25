LDP wants to split votes, says Sabah Dapsy

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) yesterday questioned whether Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) joining the fray in the upcoming state election is to split the votes.

While respecting LDP’s rights to contest, Sabah Dapsy assistant organising secretary Chin Yee Kent opined LDP should stay out of the state polls if they have any share of dignity left in them.

He reminded LDP quit from the Barisan Nasional (BN) after the defeat in the 2018 general election and did not adhere to the spirit of “Hati gajah sama dilapah, hati kuman sama dicecah”.

“LDP’s betrayal of BN even though being given senatorship and even the CM position once, is glaring.

“Despite all of this, Joseph Kong Yin Jee from LDP’s Youth wing had the audacity to question George Wong (Dapsy Sabah organizing secretary) how can the DAP promise not to betray Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal and Pakatan Harapan.

“This kind of question would be better left to his LDP leaders on what were they thinking when they had quit the BN coalition,” said Chin.

He said that in politics, there are no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent principle.

He further added that as Warisan and DAP shared the refomation agenda and steadfast in development for the benefit of Sabah, both parties will cooperate closely.

“Joseph Kong’s question is irrelevant as DAP has shown that it has consistently stood its ground.

“This can be seen through how DAP’s representative, Jimmy Wong, had remained as sole opposition member in the Sabah state assembly back in 2008 till 2013 despite being outnumbered 59-1,” said Wong.

Chin then appealed to the public that the voters should vote for Warisan Plus as it has unfinished quest for Sabah development.

“A vote for the LDP, a third-party force, would most likely end up as a wasted vote as that vote would not help to elect the LDP candidate. In fact, it would be most likely to split votes,” he said.

“A stronger Warisan Plus government would help to create stronger Sabah and in turn, continue the new politics.”