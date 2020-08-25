Man charged with molesting nurse while being hospitalised in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 25): An Indonesian construction worker has claimed trial for outraging the modesty of a female nurse while he was a patient in a hospital here.

The accused, Kusno, 51, from East Java, had pleaded not guilty after the charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code was read to him at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar set September 22 for case management.

If convicted, the accused could face a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or both.

Kusno had allegedly touched the private part of the nurse at 8pm on August 9 while she was attending to him in the hospital.

It is understood that the accused was hospitalised for Leptospirosis.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was on duty to give medicine to patients when the accused approached her and said: “I want that”.

As the nurse could not comprehend what the accused wanted, she asked the accused to repeat his request.

The accused then repeated the sentence and touched the victim’s private part, which made the victim run towards her colleagues at a counter, as the victim returned to his bed.

The court did not allow bail for the accused as he is not a citizen.

The prosecution was conducted by the Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.