New Sabah police chief to target crime syndicates

KOTA KINABALU: New Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Hazani Ghazali will focus on taking down crime syndicates in the state.

The prevalent crime syndicates in Sabah include drugs, smuggling of goods and illegal gambling, according to Hazani.

“In Malaysia, Sabah is second among other states with prevalence of contraband cigarettes and alcoholic beverages. More alarming is that Sabah is now a hub for the export and smuggling of drugs to neighbouring countries,” he said after a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal yesterday.

Hazani said that police believed Sabah also had labs which made drugs, following numerous labs discovered in West Malaysia.

He added that he would also focus on integrity and accountability of police officers as well as responsibility in carrying out duties sincerely for the community.