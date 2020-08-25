PBB Youth convoy connects members from one division to another

KAPIT: A convoy programme by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth serves to foster closer ties among its members across Sarawak.

According to Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, what PBB Youth is doing now is mobilising its members to the ground and connecting with their counterparts in areas other than their own.

In addition the Tupong assemblyman, who is also PBB Youth deputy president, says the convoy is also a part of the party’s early preparations for the 12th state election, which could be called before the expiry of the current Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN)’s term in June next year.

“Before this, we had been running smaller programmes in each of our DUN areas and divisions.

“Now, we want to focus on going to all our DUN areas, reminding every PBB Youth member that the election is just around the corner, and also discussing with them about issues on the ground that need to be addressed.

“This is our early preparation for the election, and to ensure that our youths and out machinery would be ready. So once the announcement is made, they could go full swing in assisting the respective candidates from GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak),” Fazzruddin told The Borneo Post after attending a briefing on ‘Physical Development Projects for Kapit Division Under 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) 2016-2020’, held at the conference room of Kapit Civic Centre last Sunday.

The session was part of the three-day ‘Misi Pemuda PBB Armada PRN (State Election) 12’ convoy covering Kapit and Song districts, and it involved some 100 PBB Youth members from all over Sarawak.

Led by Layar assemblyman and also PBB Youth chief Gerald Rentap Jabu, the convoy kicked off the journey from Sibu on Saturday and along the way to Kapit, they made a stop at Rumah Nanga Bulang in Kanowit for a special gathering.

Upon arrival here, the PBB Youth members received a warm welcome from Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

On Sunday, the visitors took part in a friendly match, playing against the local PBB Youth team.

In the evening, they attended an ‘Ice-Breaking BBQ’ session hosted by Bukit Goram PBB Youth chief Juson Jarrau at his residence in Taman Siew Gin, Bletih.

Yesterday, they concluded the final leg of the programme in Song.

On the convoy, Fazzrudin said it gave PBB Youth members the opportunity to be closer to their counterparts in the central region of Sarawak.

“We interacted and share experiences with fellow members in Sibu, Kanowit, Machan, Bukit Goram, Pelagus, Baleh and Kapit in the earlier part of the convoy.

“After that, we got to meet up with our friends in Song and Katibas.

“This time, we’re covering the Kapit and Song areas. Most likely for the next programme, we will be covering Bintulu, Kuching and another zone, which has yet to be decided,” he said.

During the Kapit leg of the convoy, Fazzrudin said he could observe a number of key development projects going on in and around the district.

“We could the works being done on a 9.3km stretch of road, which are expected to reach completion by November 2020.

“I remember during a PBB convention – I think it was four or five years ago – a delegate from Kapit raised the issue about having land connectivity between Sibu and Kapit, to which the PBB leadership gave its assurance that this matter would be looked into.

“Today, it (assurance) has been proven – the PBB has the experience to deliver to the ‘rakyat’ (people) what’s the best for them.

“Our leaders made the promise, and they delivered it.

“Now, we see many different political parties coming up, and we hear them promising the people ‘the moon and the sun’.

“The question is – do they have the experience and ability to fulfil their promises? Do they have the drive?” Fazzrudin elaborated.