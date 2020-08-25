‘PBB Youth holds big role in ensuring win for GPS in state polls’

KAPIT: Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu led the battlecry for the state’s present ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to win the next state election, during an event hosted by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth here on Sunday.

Rentap, who is also PBB Youth chief, said the party’s youth section held a big role in ensuring GPS’ victory in the polls.

“We must stay united and cooperate with one another to ensure that all GPS candidates win in the state election,” he spoke at a welcoming dinner at Sri Baleh hall here, held in conjunction with PBB Youth’s three-day ‘Misi Pemuda PBB Armada PRN (State Election) 12’ convoy programme, which concluded yesterday.

Adding on, Rentap said PBB Youth had a clear vision and mission to activate its youths as part of early preparations for the next state election.

“PBB has a noble culture of sharing knowledge and experiences with one another. We learn from our leaders. Together we grow, we learn and improve. As the backbone of GPS, we in PBB are committed to developing Sarawak to greater heights.”

He also reminded members that to ensure uninterrupted physical and social-economic development, they must support the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The convoy also included PBB Youth deputy chief Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman who is Tupong assemblyman, its vice-chiefs Miro Simuh (Serembu assemblyman), Aidel Lariwoo (Sadong Jaya assemblyman), Allan Siden Gramong Juna (Machan assemblyman) and Leonard Jambu, as well as convoy organising chairman Malcolm Layang.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, political secretaries to chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai and Lidam Asam.