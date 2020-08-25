PBK names Freedy Misid as potential candidate for Opar seat

KUCHING: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has named Freedy Misid as its potential candidate for Opar in the coming state election.

Its president Voon Lee Shan said Freedy, 40, holds an Executive Diploma in Business Management from the Open University of Malaysia.

He said besides being a professional therapist, Freedy is also a fitness and gym instructor, a qualified reiki practitioner, yoga and swimming instructor.

“He worked in many 5-Star international hotels in overseas and in Malaysia and received many accolades in the tourism and hospitality industries.

“During his years in the tourism and hospitality industries, Freedy met and befriended many famous people including film stars and sport personalities in the world. Many of them were his clients,” he said in a statement.

Voon said Freedy was a passionate Sarawak independence activist before joining PBK and believed in the struggle of the party.

He said like PBK, Freedy too believes that with its abundant resources, Sarawak could be a very successful nation if Sarawak leaves Malaysia.

“Like the rest of us in PBK, Freedy also felt the pain of learning that Sarawak produces huge revenue every year to the federal government but very little was given to Sarawak each year as development fund.

“Without substantial fund being returned, Sarawak remains one of the poorest state in Malaysia,” he said.

Voon said according to Freedy, there was dire need for better schools, medical facilities, internet network and roads in Opar.

Freedy, he said, had lamented that the government did very little to improve the livelihood of the people of Opar and many hardly could make ends meet and young people had left their villages in search of livelihood, leaving their aged parents at home.

“The party believes Freedy’s hard work will give him a good chance to create an upset in Opar in coming 12th Sarawak elections,” he said.