PCS and LDP reject BN

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will not work together with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming Sabah state election.

Thanks but no thanks, that was PCS president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman reply to BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who said the BN hoped to form a grand coalition of all opposition parties in Sabah to contest in the election.

Zahid had also stated that negotiations on the distribution of the 73 state seats among contesting parties were being held with several other parties, including Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), STAR, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

“InsyaAllah (God willing) we will form a coalition of all these parties together with Sabah BN so that there is only one coalition of political parties in Sabah and we will submit the new deal through a special manifesto for Sabah voters,” Zahid was reported as saying.

Anifah in a Facebook posting said, “thank you for your interest in PCS but we are standing behind our stand that for the election, we will not be allied to or form a coalition with any party, especially those from the peninsula.

PCS, he reiterated, will contest in the state election with the aim to form the next government.

“There will be no discussion or compromise regarding this as was reported by some media,” he stressed.

LDP secretary general Datuk Yong Wui Chung refuted reports that associated the party with BN.

He also reminded BN leaders to be cautious with their words and refrain from their usual behaviour of being presumptuous.

Yong expressed regret that some news portals and newspapers have wrongly reported on the interview of Zahid without doing research on the actual political situation.

“This is against core principles of journalism, which include getting the facts right.”

He stressed that LDP has never contacted Ahmad Zahid or any BN leaders with hopes to form a grand coalition of all opposition parties in Sabah, and neither will LDP join the opposition pact.

Yong said LDP has been an independent opposition party since it withdrew from BN on May 11, 2018.

“We have decided to align ourselves with the people’s aspirations.

“Since GE14, we are not affiliated with any other parties or coalitions.”

He said the inaccurate news report had inflicted serious damage to LDP’s reputation and image.

“As a leader, such presumptuous remark is loathsome, more so when it comes from a BN leader.

“The leader is still living in the old era, thinking that deceiving and manipulating voters is acceptable.”

He said the people would not be fooled by the selfish ways of BN and other leaders, who use rhetoric to erode the people’s confidence towards LDP.

“Our stand remains the same. LDP will not work with BN or Umno.”

Yong hoped that the people would realize the true colours of these leaders.

“I believe the people know best what will happen if we entrust the future of Sabah on their hands.”

He said the unscrupulous leaders would not succeed in getting their way with slanderous remarks.

“They will be cast aside and rejected by the people.”