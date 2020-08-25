Political leaders should place national interests, humanity above political motivations and calculations

KOTA KINABALU: The year 2020 proves to be the most challenging year in recent decades, says Wan Maria Lee, former General Manager of Corporate Services for Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd.

Extending her heartiest congratulations to Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Dr Noor Hisham bin Abdullah for the conferrment of the Tan Sri and Tokoh Maal Hijrah titles, she expressed her respect on his able leadership in managing the Covid 19 phenomena.

Another overwhelming, startling and mind boggling phenomenon in Malaysia is the fluidity of our changing political landscape, she said, adding that at times it is confusing that she “can’t even remember who is in what party now. So many parties to remember.”

The basic tenet of leadership goals and intent of these parties are to protect and promote the interests of the rakyat, she shared.

“Target groups/voters may be the same or differ. And each party will come up with strategic propositions to win over the voters.”

According to Wan Maria, the blueprint will encapsulate or express essential features of their leadership path, top of the list will be the socio- economic policy direction.

“Strategic planning is the driving force towards the achievement of goals and vision. But hopefully these strategies will be founded, grounded and enforced based on the congruency of values that will strive towards ‘Good Governance’, whereby expressed noble intentions are acted upon with sincerity, integrity, courage and commitment.

“We do not want, as quoted by Ambrose Bierce, ‘Politics, noun. A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage’.

“Granted, the role and responsibilities of a political leader are multifaceted, both in dimensions and layers.”

At times they have to deal with competing interests from diverse interest groups, she opined.

“It requires high thinking order which will infuse rational perspective, strategic thinking and emotional maturity to help navigate the course calmly,” she added.

“Expectations are very high on competent performance, tenacity in facing challenges and success rate in fulfillment of promises.

“But as the followers/voters, we too have the responsibility to help the leader honor his/her leadership principles and promises even if at our personal disadvantage.”

The task of becoming a better human being is a collective and shared responsibility, she stressed

“I also hope leaders will exercise restraint from making divisive and condescending messages in any political discourse.”

Political communication in any form must be in tandem with our aspirations as a united and respectful Malaysian community, strive towards collective development regardless of race, religion, social and regional status, Wan Maria opined.

An attitude of superiority often conceals actual feelings of inferiority and failure.

“Hopefully the campaign promise, ‘if you vote for our party and we form the govt your life will be better ..’ is not merely political rhetoric.”

“In the recent past, segments of society receiving subsidies were accused of being lazy and just hoping for handouts. No one race is born to be lazy. There are lazy individuals in every other race segment but to generalize one is very damning and devastating to our spirit. Even before Covid-19, it was reported that our poverty line didn’t reflect the true situation on the ground. The rakyat have been working hard to sustain and improve their lives,” she elaborated.

“Most important role of a leader is to ensure equitable wealth distribution and inspire the rakyat to be resilient and productive.

“Upon assuming the official leadership role, embark on situation analysis and move on towards solution analysis. No blame game. Be accountable in shaping a better future.

“The leader should galvanize the goverment machinery to deliver support systems and services, create economic opportunities; To reduce deprivation due to systemic weaknesses or failure Conduct Policy Impact Analysis to detect and correct unintended consequences. And Cost Benefit Analysis to ensure efficient resource allocation. Both are needed to stay relevant to the current time, circumstances and contemporary interest. We are living in a fast changing world,” she said.

Wan Maria stated that they should catergorise and prioritise resource creation, protection and allocation.

“Establishment of super and sub-structures (top down or bottom up) decision making processes should embrace an ‘Emphatic and Responsive’ approach towards the people’s plight. The structure should

enable very effective interaction, spanning the vertical and horizontal outreach and depth and breadth of matters.

“The public servants and employees from statutory bodies, local authorities, government linked companies, should be accorded the respect they deserve. Yes there are bad apples but they do not represent the majority. Public servants play crucial role in wealth creation and protection of the nation before political leaders can decide on distribution. They are not mere benefactors but critical contributors to the wealth creation, rakyat development, justice system, and progress of the nation as a whole.”

So public bashing of public service or policy proposal to withdraw certain justified monetary compensation is not prudent in the interests of the service and welfare of these affected employees, Wan Maria added.

“These compensations are given due to criticality of services and enduring sacrifices. Politicians come and go but public servants serve for at least 30 years as implementors of government programs, partners in realizing the goals and vision of the leader.

“Therefore, I hope future leaders will not perceive the public servants and rakyat as parasite just because they are compensated in a justified and legitimate manner,” she said.

“And measures must be emplaced and enforced to protect public servants in executing and defending the administrative rules, policies, procedures and processes.”

Political leaders need to exercise decisive influence on socio-economic policy direction, program implementation and the laws of our nation.

“Though the decisions to prioritise and adopt certain strategies depends on the convergence of other factors, let’s hope political leaders from government or opposition will always place national interests and humanity above political motivations and calculations.”