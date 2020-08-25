Serba DInamik sees RM1.44 billion for 2QFY20 revenue

KUCHING: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik) delivered promising results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (2QFY20), at RM1.44 billion for its revenue, a significant increase by 26.3 per cent as compared to RM1.14 billion posted in the preceding year’s 2QFY19.

Subsequently, both profit before tax and profit after tax also showed notable improvements of 15.7 per cent and 12.7 per cent at RM166.49 million and RM147.86 million respectively, as compared to RM143.84 million and RM131.15 million for 2QFY19.

During the quarter under review, the improvement in revenue was contributed by the operations and maintenance (O&M) segment, approximately 83.2 per cent at RM1.20 billion of the Group’s total revenue, recording an increase of 25.7 per cent as compared to RM951.65 million recorded in 2QFY19.

This was mainly due to higher activities from the group’s MRO activity in the Middle East region namely UAE, Qatar and Oman, as well as Malaysia.

The IRM activity also showed a higher growth against Q2FY19 in which the segment recorded an improved profit of RM219.34 million, a gross margin of 18.3 per cent.

The group’s engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) segment remains the second largest revenue contributor, providing a steady 10.3 per cent or RM148.15 million to the total revenue for Q2FY20, as compared to RM147.18 million recorded for 2QFY19.

The revenue was mainly derived from the group’s various contracts in UAE, Tanzania, Laos and Malaysia. The segment recorded an operating profits of RM22.19 million yielding a gross margin of 15 per cent.

The group’s Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) segment has shown significant growth where it contributed approximately 6.5 per cent or RM93.80 million of the total revenue, an increase of 137 per cent as compared to RM39.58 million in 2QFY19.

It was derived from the provision of IT related services which offers customize solutions involving software developments in countries such as UAE, Qatar and Indonesia.

Group managing director/group chief executive director of Serba Dinamik, Datuk Dr Mohd Karim Abdullah expressed, “We are pleased that once again, the group shows improvement of top and bottom line in Q2FY20 as compared to Q2FY19 despite current conditions.

“We are striving to increase market shares through new contracts as well as existing contracts both domestically and internationally despite the volatile market.

“On top of that, the group has also provided value added solutions in the O&M contracts by adopting the Industrial Revolution 4.0 element to help asset owners to achieve better performance and productivity of their equipment such as the use of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics pillars.”

On a geographical segmentation, UAE remains the largest contributor providing 29.3 per cent at RM421.94 million. Malaysia is the second largest contributor which contributes 27.4 per cent at RM394.09 million to the total revenue for 2QFY20, an improvement for the local market as compared to RM338.48 million contributed by higher call out works for O&M and EPCC.

South East Asia region (which includes Malaysia) has in total contributed RM442.78 million or 30.8 per cent to the revenue for 2QFY20. The Middle East region contributed RM966.67 million or 67.2 per cent to the company’s total revenue and the Central and South Asia region contributed RM10.02 million or 0.7 per cent to the total revenue.

Karim added, “In addition, within the period under review the Group has been growing its ICT segment with two new ICT contracts in Zambia which is in line with our commitment to expand the ICT segment.

“Further, the group has secured two sizeable contracts to develop a data centre and innovation hub in Abu Dhabi.

“With that, the Group will be able to tap into the institutional and retail or consumer base in a big way both

domestically and internationally.”

In respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2020, the Board of Directors have declared a second interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 1.30 sen per ordinary share in respect of the financial period ended 30 June 2020, to be paid on 29 September 2020. The entitlement date for the dividend payment is 15 September 2020.

////end