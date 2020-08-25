Single parents with dependents will get full BKSS payment next month

KUCHING (Aug 25): Eligible single parents with dependents will receive the full incentive payment of the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) B40 Head of Household incentive payment next month, said the Chief Minister’s Department Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

In a statement today, it said that efforts are being made together with the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) to verify the status of single parents as to whether they have dependents or not.

“If they are single parents without dependents then they will only receive the BKSS B40 for Singles and the payment (for BKSS B40 Head of Household) will be terminated,” it said.

The unit pointed out that based on information of B40 Head of Household obtained from IRBM in March 2020, a total of 406,243 heads of households were eligible to receive financial incentives of RM250 per month for a period of six months.

“They are paid from April to June this year with an allocation of RM304.68 million,” it said.

It also said the state government has taken note of the change of status for 81,120 initial recipients of the BKSS B40 Head of Household to single parents without dependents.

“As such, the Sarawak government has postponed the payment to these 81,120 recipients,” it added.

EPU said recent allegations that claimed that payment of BKSS B40 Head of Household was cancelled was not true as single parents with dependents will be paid once the confirmation of status has been made.

“The Sarawak government has always been concerned with the welfare of the people and will ensure that those affected will receive appropriate assistance,” it said, adding that the BKSS 2020 was implemented to reduce the burden of people particularly those from low-income or B40 groups, during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the state government had also assisted singles from the B40 group under BKSS.

“Based on information from IRBM in April this year, a total of 114,683 single individuals were eligible to receive a one-time financial incentive of RM500 and they have been paid in May with a total of expenditure of RM57.21 million.

“Overall, there are 520,926 recipients of the BKSS B40 incentive and the Sarawak government has spent an allocation of RM361.80 million to fund this incentive,” it added.

However, it noted that the state government was still receiving complaints from the people who considered themselves eligible for the BKSS B40 Head of Household and BKSS B40 for Singles incentives but they were not listed as recipients.

“As such, the Sarawak government has allowed for BKSS 2020 appeals to be made to respective district offices or via online,” it said, adding that it had obtained the latest information on B40 heads of household and single individuals from IRBM in June 2020.

“Based on the appeal and latest B40 information from IRBM, there are 788,534 eligible recipients, which is an increased of 267,617 recipients or 51.2 per cent.

“This consists of 369,139 heads of household, 301,281 single individuals and 118,114 single parents without dependents.

“The Sarawak government has continued to pay the BKSS 2020 B40 including additional eligible recipients in July and August with a total expenditure of RM319.92 million,” it said.